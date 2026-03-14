Practice of ‘zéwé’: the two youths arrested in Cotonou, remanded in prison

Arrested for performing motorcycle acrobatics on public roads, two young riders were placed in provisional detention in Cotonou. The facts, described as serious by the authorities, rekindle the debate on road insecurity linked to these practices commonly called “zéwé” in Benin.

Two young motorcyclists arrested in Cotonou for practicing “zéwé” on the public road have been remanded in custody. After their arrest by the Republican Police, they were brought before the Public Prosecutor and placed in provisional detention, pending the next steps in the judicial process.

According to police services, “zéwé” consists of performing motorcycle acrobatic figures in the middle of traffic. This practice is considered a serious violation of the road code due to the high risks it poses to the riders themselves, but also to other road users.

Security forces indicate that these behaviors are regularly reported on several city arteries. Gatherings of motorcyclists are notably observed on Boulevard de la Marina, Boulevard Saint-Michel, and in certain areas of Akpakpa.

These scenes most often occur late at night, at times when traffic is lighter, which favors these risky driving behaviors.

Through this arrest followed by incarceration, the authorities intend to send a clear signal. The crackdown on these practices aims to deter the perpetrators and strengthen road safety, as accidents linked to reckless behavior remain a major concern in Cotonou.