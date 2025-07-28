Parakou: Fire in a fuel depot, several houses affected

- Publicité-

The evening of Thursday, July 24, 2025 was marked by intense panic in the Wansirou district, in Parakou. Around 9 p.m., detonations followed by thick smoke alerted the local residents: a fire had just broken out behind the building of the transport company ATT, in a clandestine fuel depot.

“We just had time to get out,” says a resident, still shaken by the scene. The flames, fueled by the presence of flammable products, quickly spread to surrounding homes, causing panic.

Despite the desperate attempts of residents to contain the fire with means at hand, the damage is considerable. Fortunately, no deaths were reported.

Alerted, the firefighters arrived shortly after, but the damage was already enormous.

An investigation is now open to determine responsibilities, particularly regarding the presence of the accused depot in a populated area.