Official Visit to Cotonou: Bassirou Diomaye Faye Explains His Late Arrival in Benin

The Senegalese president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye arrived in Cotonou on Tuesday late afternoon for an official visit to Benin. This is his first visit to the country since his election as the head of Senegal on March 24, 2024. This trip marks a turning point in the bilateral relations between Dakar and Cotonou, which have long been viewed as cautious despite the historical links between the two states.

Received at the presidency of the Republic of Benin, at Marina, by his counterpart Patrice Talon, the Senegalese president took part in a high-level tête-à-tête followed by a joint statement to the press at 7 p.m., Cotonou time.

When questioned about the delay of his visit, Bassirou Diomaye Faye was keen to clarify:

“Benin was in a very good position in the schedule for these visits. Unfortunately, the schedule constraints […] did not allow the visit to take place when I wanted it,” he explained, referring to the West African tour he embarked on shortly after taking office, during which Benin was not visited, leading to many questions.

An agenda marked by cooperation and regional stability

Several strategic topics are at the heart of exchanges between the two heads of state: strengthening bilateral relations, sub-regional security, economic cooperation, as well as the main issues related to ECOWAS and political stability in West Africa.

According to diplomatic sources, the two leaders discussed the need for synergies between coastal countries and Sahelian states in the face of growing security challenges, including the terrorist threat and transborder traffics. The issues of trade, energy, and regional mobility were also raised, with the perspective of a deeper economic integration between Senegal and Benin.

A symbolic and political visit

This visit from Diomaye Faye to Benin takes place in a complex regional context, where several West African countries, including Senegal, are striving to redesign their diplomacy in light of political reshufflings and calls for more sovereignty. It also aims to strengthen the Dakar-Cotonou axis in a subregion marked by common challenges, both in terms of governance and sustainable development.

The joint statement from the two heads of state highlighted a shared willingness “to work intelligently” to build a more dynamic cooperation, in service of the people.