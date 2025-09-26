BY COUNTRIES
Nigeria: Omah Lay has fans worried after new revelations about his depression

Celebrity
Par Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
L'artiste nigerian Omar Lay
L'artiste nigerian Omar Lay@Daily Post
Nigerian singer Omah Lay has reignited concern among his fans after saying on Snapchat that his depression has returned, blaming the music industry and his former manager.

Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia, known as Omah Lay, sparked worry among his admirers by once again bringing up his struggle with depression. On Snapchat, the performer of Soso posted a message in which he blamed the music industry, his past contracts and his former manager. “Fuck the contracts. Fuck the labels. Fuck the music industry. Fuck my younger self. Fuck my manager. My God, I’m losing my mind again”, he wrote.

This outburst comes a few weeks after his split from his manager Muyiwa Awoniyi, announced as “amicable,” although Kaestyle, Omah Lay’s label partner, said he had actually been fired. The artist, who had already addressed his personal issues on his debut album Boy Alone (2022), had opened up that same year about his condition worsening, even revealing he had had a relationship with his therapist.

