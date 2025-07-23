BY COUNTRIES
New armed attack in Sinendé: a couple of breeders assaulted in Diadia

By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
A new armed attack has been recorded in the municipality of Sinendé, in the north of Benin. The events took place during the night of Monday, July 21 to Tuesday, July 22, 2025, around 1 a.m., in the locality of Diadia, not far from Boukouro.

The main victim, Oumarou Mama, a well-known breeder in the region, was targeted along with his wife by unidentified armed individuals.

According to the information reported by Nonsina FM, citing Boubakar Faroukou, president of the communal union of professional organizations of ruminant breeders (UCOPER) of Sinendé, the attackers allegedly burst into the couple’s home late at night.

In the absence of cash loot, the criminals reportedly brutalized the couple, savagely beating them. Only a cellphone belonging to Oumarou Mama was allegedly taken before their escape.

