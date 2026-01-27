Benin

N'Dali: a couple of merchants severely injured during a robbery in Bio Sika

The locality of Bio Sika, in the Biro arrondissement, commune of N’Dali, was the scene of a violent robbery in the night from Friday, January 23 to Saturday, January 24, 2026.

The attack, which occurred around 2:00 a.m., targeted a merchant couple, leaving two seriously injured, according to information reported by Le Potentiel.
The assailants burst into the victims’ home and subjected the merchant and his wife to extreme brutality.

Both were seriously injured before being urgently evacuated to a health center in the locality, where they received intensive care.
On Friday, January 23, the merchant, specializing in the purchase of soy, is said to have been contacted by an individual presenting as a seller with 80 bags of soy. The fake client ensured, during the exchange, the availability of the funds necessary for the transaction, a condition the merchant is said to have confirmed.

Instead of the announced delivery, an armed group of robbers showed up at the couple’s home at dawn. After violently neutralizing the occupants, they carried away a substantial sum of money destined for the purchase of the merchandise, as well as a motorcycle belonging to the victim, before fleeing.

An investigation has been opened to identify the perpetrators of this attack and to shed light on the exact circumstances of this robbery.

