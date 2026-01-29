Municipal elections 2026: the 38 municipalities dominated by the Republican Bloc

Following the January 2026 municipal elections, the Bloc républicain (BR) has taken control of 38 communes across the entire country.

These victories, spread across several departments, confirm the party’s solid territorial presence, in both the north and the central and southern parts of the country.

In the north, the BR has established itself notably in Banikora, Gogounou, Boukoumbé, Cobly, Kérou, Matéri, Natitingou, Ouassa-Péhunco, Bembéréké, Kalalé, N’Dali, Nikki, Parakou, Pèrèrè, Sinendé and Tchaourou.

The party also consolidates its positions in the center with communes such as Bantè, Glazoué, Ouèssè, Savè, Bassila, Copargo, Djougou and Ouaké.

In the south and in the Mono and Couffo departments, the Bloc républicain wins Aplahoué, Dogbo, Klouékanmè, Lalo, Toviklin, Houéyogbé and Lokossa, while securing strategic victories in the Atlantique and Ouémé departments in Allada, Zè, Aguégués, Akpro-Missérété, Bonou, Porto-Novo and Adja-Ouèrè.

This electoral map positions the BR as one of the two major poles of local governance for the upcoming term, in a political context marked by limited partisan participation and a lasting realignment of municipal power balances.