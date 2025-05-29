Moscow hosts 13th high-level meeting on global security issues

- Publicité-

The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues opened on Wednesday, May 27, in Moscow, bringing together 126 delegations from 104 countries.

Running through May 29, the event unfolds against a backdrop of complex geopolitical tensions and aims to serve as a strategic platform for dialogue on pressing global security challenges.

Organized by the Russian Federation, the summit includes participants from major regional and international organizations such as the BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), ASEAN, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Arab League, the African Union, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), among others.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu held a series of high-level bilateral talks. He met with Milorad Dodik, President of the Republika Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Ri Chang-dae, North Korea’s Minister of State Security.

During his exchange with the Iranian official, Shoigu expressed hope that Iran would swiftly ratify the strategic partnership agreement recently signed with Russia—a document seen as a milestone in deepening bilateral ties.

The Russian official also praised the strength of Moscow’s partnership with Pyongyang, emphasizing their growing cooperation in a particularly tense international context.