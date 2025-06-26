Israel: The “Iron Dome” faces test from ballistic missiles launched by Iran

- Advertisement -

During the night from Friday to Saturday, several Israeli cities were targeted by a new wave of Iranian missiles, as part of a retaliatory operation named Honest Promise 3 by Tehran. This offensive comes in response to Israeli strikes conducted a few hours earlier against strategic sites in Iran.

Warning sirens sounded in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and about ten other locations. Residents were forced to take shelter in bombproof bunkers as missiles struck Israeli territory. Although the “Iron Dome” defense system intercepted a large proportion of the projectiles, several missiles penetrated the defenses, causing human casualties and material damage. According to Israeli emergency services, the attack left at least eight people dead and more than 140 injured. A young woman was notably found lifeless under the rubble of a building in Haifa.

The range and power of the missiles used by Iran mark a turning point in the conflict. Launched at speeds exceeding 5,000 km/h, these ballistic missiles overwhelmed Israel’s air defense system, which was originally designed to intercept short-range rockets or drones. For Israeli military strategists, this feared scenario has become reality as Tehran demonstrates its capability to strike far, fast, and massively.

According to U.S. intelligence, Iran reportedly possesses an arsenal of approximately 2,000 ballistic missiles. Most of these missiles are stored in underground facilities, hidden within Iranian mountains, making their neutralization difficult. Since last autumn’s Israeli strikes, the Islamic Republic has reportedly increased the pace of missile production further.

In retaliation, the Israeli air force targeted missile launch facilities as well as installations suspected of involvement in nuclear programs. Among the sites impacted was a building belonging to Iran’s Defense Ministry, reportedly damaged according to the official Iranian agency Tasnim. However, there is currently no confirmation of the destruction of sensitive sites related to uranium enrichment, which are generally buried deep underground beyond the reach of Israeli conventional weaponry.