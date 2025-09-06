World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Benin vs Zimbabwe, Lesotho vs South Africa — Friday’s Fixtures

- Publicité-

The African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup are in full swing. After Thursday’s matches, the 7th round continues this Friday with a packed schedule: no fewer than 14 games are on the menu across the continent.

The day will kick off at 12:00 GMT with two matches: Somalia vs Guinea, and South Sudan vs DR Congo, one of the serious contenders for qualification. At 13:00 GMT, Kenya will face Gambia while Namibia take on Malawi.

The bulk of the program will take place in the mid-afternoon at 16:00 GMT, with five fixtures: Uganda vs Mozambique, Benin vs Zimbabwe, Congo vs Tanzania, Djibouti vs Burkina Faso, and Lesotho vs South Africa.

Finally, the evening promises fireworks with six clashes scheduled for 19:00 GMT. Senegal will host Sudan, Ivory Coast will meet Burundi, and Morocco will face Niger. Egypt will look to continue their strong run against Ethiopia, while Mauritania take on Togo. Guinea-Bissau will be idle on this busy matchday.

Friday’s Fixtures (all times GMT):

12:00

Somalia vs Guinea

South Sudan vs DR Congo

13:00

Kenya vs Gambia

Namibia vs Malawi

16:00

Uganda vs Mozambique

Benin vs Zimbabwe

Congo vs Tanzania

Djibouti vs Burkina Faso

Lesotho vs South Africa

19:00

