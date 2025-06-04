Miss Universities Burkina 2025: Daphney Ouédraogo stripped of her title as 2nd Runner-up

- Advertisement -

The organizing committee of Miss Universities Burkina 2025 announced on May 31, 2025, the removal of Daphney Ouédraogo, former second runner-up, for behavior deemed disrespectful towards the competition, the jury, and Miss Universities herself.

This decision, in accordance with the internal regulations, aims to reaffirm the values of respect and exemplarity upheld by the competition. Allyson Diasso, initially ranked fourth, now inherits the title of second runner-up.

The disciplinary measure, made public through a statement from the committee, denounces a “disrespectful and inconsiderate behavior” by Daphney Ouédraogo towards the competition, its organizers, the jury members, and the 2025 winner. Deemed incompatible with the values of elegance and discipline required, this attitude rightfully costs her the title and its associated benefits.

A New Runner-Up Appointed

As a result, Allyson Diasso, initially ranked fourth at the finale on May 28, 2025, in the banquet hall of Ouaga 2000, rises in rank and becomes the new second runner-up. The committee has ensured that she will henceforth benefit “from all the rights, advantages, prizes, and gifts attached to this title”.

“Anyone not respecting these principles cannot claim to properly represent university beauty,” clarified the Miss Universities committee. Daphney Ouédraogo has not yet made a public statement.

Meanwhile, Allyson Diasso expressed her gratitude. “I am committed to proudly representing Miss Universities and being exemplary throughout my term,” she stated.

The second runner-up’s mission is to support Miss and the First Runner-Up in their representational duties, participating in various official events, social actions, awareness campaigns, and forums. She embodies both civic engagement and Burkinabe student pride.

The competition, themed “What Commitment from the Youth for a Winning Burkina”, brought together 22 candidates from Burkinabe universities. The initial rankings were as follows:

Miss Universities 2025: Gloria Kaboré (University of African Unity)

First Runner-Up: Fadila Sawadogo (Higher Institute of Technology)

Second Runner-Up: Daphney Ouédraogo (University of African Unity)

Fourth place: Allyson Diasso (Candidate M17)

Gloria Kaboré, Miss 2025, received a check for 3 million FCFA and a trip to Paris.