World Cup 2026: eight countries already eliminated from the tournament

Beaten in their last group stage matches, respectively by Mexico and Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Czech Republic and Qatar are already eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. They join several other nations that have already been knocked out, while the battle for the last qualifying spots for the round of 16 continues.

The Czech Republic and Qatar are the last two teams to be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. Both teams sealed their fate after losing their final group stage matches, facing Mexico and Bosnia-Herzegovina, respectively. Mexico won decisively against the Czech Republic (3-0), while Bosnia-Herzegovina dominated Qatar (3-1), ending the hopes of both nations.

Thus, the Czech Republic and Qatar join Uzbekistan, Panama, Haiti, Turkey, Jordan, and Tunisia among the teams already eliminated from the competition. In this expanded edition of the 2026 World Cup, the eight best teams finishing third in their groups will also qualify for the round of 16, leaving the fate of several nations still hanging in the balance. The final group matches are yet to take place in the coming hours, with more eliminations expected throughout the day.