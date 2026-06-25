Tchaourou: a suspect arrested after the desecration of a grave at the Muslim cemetery of Gbéyèkèrou.

The municipality of Tchaourou is shaken by a macabre affair that has sparked strong emotions and widespread outrage among the population. A young man has been arrested by the local police station, suspected of being involved in the desecration of a grave at the Muslim cemetery of Gbéyèkèrou.

The case, according to information from Fraternité fm, emerged on Monday, June 21, 2026. On that day, family members went to the cemetery to prepare for the burial of a loved one. There, they were intrigued by the unusual presence of a young man. When questioned by those present about the reason for his presence in that location, the suspect tried to dispel suspicions by claiming he had simply returned to retrieve a sweater he had inadvertently left the day before.

Although the young man left after retrieving his garment, his behavior puzzled the president of the cemetery management structure. Driven by intuition, he went directly to the very spot where the suspect had stood. There, he discovered a troubling scene: a grave that had been hastily opened and then closed again in a very rudimentary manner.

A macabre discovery confirmed by the police

Alerted without delay, the Republican Police dispatched a team to the scene to carry out the necessary observations. In the presence of local authorities, dignitaries, and religious leaders of the Muslim community, the suspicious grave was reopened. The findings were horrifying: the shroud had been tampered with, and the buried body showed signs of complete decapitation, with the victim’s head having been severed and taken away by the desecrators.

In light of the extreme seriousness of this act, which resembles the excesses of organ trafficking networks or esoteric rituals, investigators immediately launched a manhunt. Ground investigations bore fruit the same day, leading to the identification and arrest of the main suspect.

During questioning at the police station, the accused maintained an ambiguous defense. While he readily admits to having gone to the cemetery to retrieve his sweater, he completely denies any participation or direct involvement in the desecration of the grave and the mutilation of the corpse.

Despite his formal denials, the police informed the suspect of his detention. A thorough judicial investigation, under the supervision of the prosecution, is underway. It aims to shed light on the circumstances of this drama, identify any possible accomplices or instigators, and, most importantly, recover the victim’s head to restore their dignity.