Canada 6-0 Qatar: Assim Madibo suspended for five matches after his foul on Ismaël Koné.

The FIFA has imposed a five-match suspension on Qatari midfielder Assim Madibo following his tackle that severely injured Canadian Ismaël Koné during the 2026 World Cup. Victim of a fracture of the tibia and fibula, the US Sassuolo Calcio player had to undergo surgery in Vancouver.

Qatari midfielder Assim Madibo has been suspended for five matches following his tackle on Canadian Ismaël Koné during the 2026 World Cup. This incident resulted in a fracture of the tibia and fibula of the Canadian player’s left leg. Madibo was sent off during Qatar’s heavy defeat (6-0) last Thursday.

The FIFA disciplinary committee deemed that the action constituted a serious foul and handed down a five-match suspension. The Qatari player, however, retains the option to appeal this decision. At 24 years old, Koné, who plays for US Sassuolo Calcio, was operated on in Vancouver within hours of the match. Since this incident, Madibo has visited the Canadian midfielder in the hospital to show his support.





