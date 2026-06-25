“I cried in secret,” Neymar in tears after Brazil 3-0 Scotland.

Back after a calf injury, Neymar delivered a great performance during Brazil’s victory against Scotland (3-0) in the 2026 World Cup. The Seleção striker, who came on in the second half, shared that he experienced one of the most significant moments of his career and had to isolate himself to cry after the match.

The Brazilian striker Neymar admitted to being overwhelmed with emotion after Brazil’s victory over Scotland (3-0) on Wednesday night, during the 2026 World Cup. Back in competition after a calf injury, Neymar came on in the second half for Matheus Cunha and contributed to the Seleção’s success, which finished the group stage at the top of Group C with seven points. At 34, the striker had been forced to miss Brazil’s first two matches against Morocco and Haiti due to this physical issue.

At the end of the match, the former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain player spoke about the intensity of his emotions and thanked Brazilian supporters as well as his loved ones for their support. “Without a doubt, I consider this day to be one of the most significant of my career. Playing for the Seleção is every Brazilian child’s dream, and I had the chance to realize it,” Neymar stated. “I had been away from the pitch for several days, and I missed it immensely. I was eagerly awaiting this return. Today, I felt a tremendous relief. After the match, I even shed a few tears in private, as it is so special to relive moments like these.”

“I thank all the Brazilian supporters who have backed me, as well as my family and friends.” The Brazilian goals were scored by Vinícius Júnior and Matheus Cunha, allowing the Seleção to finish the first round on a convincing note.