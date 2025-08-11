BY COUNTRIES
Mali

Mali: Wave of arrests in the army, two generals among the detainees

Security
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Assimi Goita, président du Mali
Since August 7, 2025, the Malian authorities have been carrying out a large-scale arrest operation within the armed forces. According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), at least 37 soldiers, including two generals, are currently in custody.

Among the high-ranking officers arrested are Brigadier General Nema Sagara, a member of the Air Force General Staff, and General Abass Dembélé, a former commander in the north of the country and ex-governor of the Mopti region, recently relieved of his duties by the junta. Well-liked by his troops, he is considered an influential figure in the Malian army.

According to a senior officer close to the transition authorities, these soldiers allegedly “wanted to destabilize the transition” and were thus arrested in accordance with military regulations. No official statement has been released by the government so far.

The wave of arrests continues: on August 10, two more soldiers were arrested at their home in Bamako. Their families, like those of the previous detainees, claim to have no news of them.

These arrests are dividing public opinion. Some see it as the neutralization of a real threat against the transition, while others suspect a maneuver designed to sideline bothersome officers. “Is this reality or a setup?”, questions a Malian politician quoted by AFP.

The operation comes in a tense political and security context. In power since the coup of August 2020, the junta is faced with the persistent threat of armed groups, international pressure, and expectations linked to a return to a civilian regime.

