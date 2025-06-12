Mali: Assimi Goïta’s mandate extended until 2030

- Advertisement -

In Mali, the Council of Ministers adopted on Wednesday a draft law granting the head of state a renewable five-year term starting in 2025. The text still needs to be reviewed by the National Transition Council. If approved, General Assimi Goïta would remain at the country’s helm until at least 2030 without seeking voters’ approval.

The draft document echoes recommendations from the national consultation organized in Mali, including the dissolution of political parties and the suspension of elections. Assimi Goïta, 42, has been leading Mali following the coups of 2020 and 2021. He disregards calls for a return to civilian rule.

For the military junta he leads, the priority remains the pacification of the country, plagued by armed groups’ abuses. Elections can wait. Is Mali heading towards a lifetime presidency for General Assimi Goïta without an election? The question arises more and more.