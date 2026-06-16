LNB SA: Marius Adanzounon officially takes the helm and sets three priorities.

Appointed head of the National Lottery of Benin SA, Marius Adanzounon officially took office this Tuesday, June 16, in Cotonou. He succeeds Gaston Zossou, who leaves the general management after a decade marked notably by the transformation of the company and its introduction to the BRVM.

The National Lottery of Benin SA opens a new chapter in its history. Marius Adanzounon officially took the reins of the company this Tuesday, June 16, following a handover ceremony held at the institution’s headquarters in Cotonou. He replaces Gaston Zossou, who will have spent about ten years at the general management of LNB SA.

This handover took place in an atmosphere of recognition for the work accomplished and looking forward to future challenges. In front of the company’s officials and staff members, the chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Sarah Bénédicte Kpénou, praised the outgoing general director’s journey. She notably recalled the reforms undertaken during his management, including internal restructuring, improvement of governance, and enhancement of transparency mechanisms.

Gaston Zossou’s tenure at the head of LNB SA will also be associated with a major milestone in the company’s evolution, namely its entry into the regional stock exchange. This listing on the BRVM marked a turning point for the public company, which is called to comply more with the financial and governance standards of the sub-regional market.

In his speech, the outgoing general director paid tribute to the teams of LNB SA, acknowledging their commitment and professionalism. He emphasized the role of human capital in the results achieved over recent years, before wishing full success to his successor.

Three priorities for the new general director

Officially taking office, Marius Adanzounon, in turn, acknowledged the work done by his predecessor. The new general director inherits a company engaged in a modernization process but facing a changing environment, marked by digital demands, regulatory developments, and new consumption patterns.

To lead this new phase, Marius Adanzounon intends to rely on three levers. Firstly, to further modernize the production tools of LNB SA, secondly, to enhance its operational and financial efficiency, and then to strengthen its contribution to the national economy.

The new head of LNB SA also called for unity and mobilization among the staff. In his view, the success of this new phase will depend on the collective involvement of the personnel and the company’s ability to continue the transformations already underway.

With this installation, the National Lottery of Benin SA thus enters a new cycle. After the Gaston Zossou period, marked by structural reforms and opening to the regional financial market, Marius Adanzounon will now have to lead the company towards a new phase of modernization and performance.