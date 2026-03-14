Legislative elections on January 11, 2026: the Constitutional Court provides an update

An evaluation seminar on the January 11 legislative elections concluded this Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Agoué, in the commune of Grand-Popo.

The closing ceremony was presided over by Mathieu Adjovi, a counsellor at the Benin Constitutional Court, representing the president of the institution, Cossi Dorothé Sossa, who was unable to attend.

For three days, advisers, administrative staff and deputy rapporteurs of the high court scrutinized the conduct of the legislative election.

The proceedings identified the gains of the electoral process, but also the shortcomings observed, with a view to better preparing for the next presidential election.

The participants reviewed all the phases related to the organization, monitoring and handling of electoral disputes. These discussions led to the drafting of a general report, presented by Dr Issaou Soumanou and Mrs Mathilde Aballo, under the moderation of the institution’s Secretary General, Dr Romuald Irotori.

The document, enriched by participants’ contributions, was praised for the rigor of its analyses and the relevance of the data collected.

At the close of the proceedings, Mathieu Adjovi conveyed the apologies of the president of the Constitutional Court and thanked the participants for the quality of the debates.

He stated that the objectives set for the seminar were achieved, while underscoring the importance of translating the formulated recommendations into concrete actions, in order to improve the organization of the next presidential election.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Secretary General Romuald Irotori expressed his gratitude to the Court members for their contribution to the communications and exchanges. He also praised the contribution of the deputy rapporteurs in the intellectual output arising from the proceedings.

He finally announced that, starting the next day, a workshop dedicated to training trainers of electoral delegates would be held. This initiative aims to strengthen the capacities of the actors called to intervene on the ground during the upcoming electoral deadlines.

Following this seminar, the analyses and recommendations formulated now constitute a working basis to strengthen the transparency, effectiveness and credibility of future electoral processes in Benin.