Legislative elections in 2026: Provisional list of the 109 deputies

The configuration of the tenth legislature is taking shape. The provisional list of the 109 deputies elected in the last legislative elections is unveiled by the Céna following the proclamation of the major trends.

La suite après la publicité

You're currently on the classic version Try Benin Web TV 2.0 now. Discover BWTV 2.0

According to the major trends provided by the CENA, all 109 parliamentarians of the next legislature come from the two main political blocs of the presidential movement, namely the UP- le Renouveau and the Republican Bloc.

According to turnout figures released by the CENA, the election recorded a turnout rate of 36.73%, confirming a moderate mobilization of voters for this electoral event held ahead of the April presidential election.

Early trends from the compilations of results place the Union progressiste le Renouveau (UP-R) and the Bloc Républicain (BR) at the top of the poll. With 41.15% and 36.64% of the votes cast respectively, the two parties of the presidential movement have crossed the legal 20% threshold across all 24 electoral constituencies, a condition indispensable to participate in the sharing of seats in Parliament.

Conversely, the Democrats (LD) party, credited with about 16.16% nationwide, would have reached the 20% threshold in only 11 constituencies out of 24. A notable electoral performance, but legally insufficient under the current Electoral Code, in the absence of a declared parliamentary coalition before the poll.

FCBE and Moele-Bénin, with respective scores of 4.86% and 1.21%, would not have crossed the required threshold in any constituency, thereby de facto excluding them from the allocation of seats.

Provisional list of the 109 deputies