In Burundi, the ruling party wins 100% of the seats in the legislative elections.

According to the provisional results published on June 11 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), the ruling party in Burundi, the CNDD-FDD, won 96.51% of the votes, securing all 100 seats up for election in the National Assembly.

In order to meet constitutional quotas — 60% Hutu, 40% Tutsi, and at least 30% women — 11 additional seats were allocated by cooption, with eight to respect ethnic and gender balances (all to the CNDD-FDD), and three reserved for the Batwa minority. The Assembly thus consists of 111 deputies, all from the presidential party.

The election took place without the participation of the main opposition party, the CNL, suspended in 2023. Several of its leaders were sidelined, and some observers were arrested. International organizations, including Human Rights Watch, denounce a climate of fear and intimidation orchestrated by state agents and members of the Imbonerakure militias. In several localities, 100% participation rates in favor of the CNDD-FDD were recorded, with no null or blank votes.

Civil society and the few critical voices condemn an election they describe as “rigged” or a “democracy emptied of its substance.” The Constitutional Court is due to validate the final results by June 20. The senatorial election is set for July 23, followed by the village elections on August 25.