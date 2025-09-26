“I love Wizkid, but we’re not a couple,” Tiwa Savage shuts down the rumors

-Publicité-

Tiwa Savage denied the rumors linking her to Wizkid, stating that the singer was not the public figure with whom she had a past relationship.

Nigerian Afrobeat star Tiwa Savage wanted to put an end to the persistent rumors tying her to her colleague Wizkid. Speculation resurfaced after she revealed in an interview that she had once been in a relationship with a public figure who preferred to stay out of the spotlight.

Her remarks were then widely interpreted as an allusion to the singer of ‘Essence’, fueling the romance rumors that have surrounded the two artists for several years.

Appearing on The Breakfast Club, Tiwa Savage categorically denied these allegations. While she acknowledged having deep admiration and great respect for Wizkid, she insisted that he was not the man in question.

“ A big thank you to Wizkid. I love and respect him, but it’s not him I was talking about“, she said flatly, though refusing to reveal the real identity of her former partner.

