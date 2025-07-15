Hugues Sossoukpè: his lawyers request his provisional release

- Publicité-

Journalist and web activist Hugues Sossoukpè stood before the Commission for Freedom and Detention of the Court of Repression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism for a new hearing this Monday, July 14th. In response to this hearing, Attorney Barnabé Gbago stated that the team of lawyers defending the journalist’s cause has pleaded for his temporary release.

“Hope may be allowed, but you know when you come to the Criet to ask for freedom, there’s very little chance of that freedom being granted. We only asked if there’s no freedom, at least let there be judicial supervision so he can prepare his defense, but we’re waiting”, Gbago confided to colleagues from Le Matinal.

However, the legal professional refrained from commenting on the case, arguing that the approach has changed. According to him, with Steve Amoussou, it’s one method, with Hugues Sossoukpè, “it’s a different strategy”.

He nevertheless affirmed that with the judge in charge of freedoms, they have not delved into the depth of the case and that will certainly be done with the investigative judge.