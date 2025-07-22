BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Houndégnon Case: CRIET maintains detention of former DGPN

Houndégnon Case: CRIET maintains detention of former DGPN

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Louis Philippe HoundeÌgnon
Louis Philippe HoundeÌgnon
- Publicité-

Louis-Philippe Houndégnon will remain in detention. The appeal chamber of the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) rejected, on Monday, July 21, 2025, the provisional freedom request introduced by the former head of the Beninese Police and his nephew.

Charged with harassment through an electronic communication system and incitement to rebellion, Louis-Philippe Houndégnon was apprehended after several public statements deemed sensitive. He specifically discussed his early retirement and the government’s choices regarding security.

The presiding judge, initially seized, declared himself unfit in May 2025, requalifying the facts into criminal infringements, and ordering the referral of the case for investigation. Neither the defense nor the special prosecutor welcomed this decision, with both parties appealing.

During this first appeal hearing, the defense pleaded for the release of the former police chief, highlighting his consistent cooperation with the justice and the absence of any intention to flee. “He had handcuffs on his wrists from 6 PM until 10 AM the next day,” stressed his lawyer, Me Fidèle Abouta. Louis-Philippe Houndégnon himself stated: “I was advised to run, but I refused. I will not flee Benin, justice, or debates.”

Despite these arguments, the public prosecutor remained inflexible, citing a risk of non-appearance. The Court followed this position and rejected the provisional freedom request.

However, the former head of the police pleaded for his nephew, citing a deterioration of his health in detention. This plea remained unheard: both accused remain incarcerated in Akpro-Missérété. The case is deferred to October 2025 for further proceedings.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee named thematic ambassadors of Benin for the Afro-descendant diaspora in the United States

Benin

Benin: He borrows his friend’s motorcycle and returns 3 days later without the vehicle

Benin

Benin: Major decisions of the council of ministers on Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Benin

No French military base in Benin: Nadège Chouat invites Tiani to prove his accusations

Benin

Benin: a pastor arrested for obstructing the vaccination campaign in Natitingou

Benin

New armed attack in Sinendé: a couple of breeders assaulted in Diadia

Benin

Benin – Kidnapping attempt thwarted in Gouka: Three suspects arrested

Benin

Benin – Collapse of a building under construction in Togbin Fandji: a worker trapped under the rubble

Benin

Benin: Opposition calls for dialogue and national reconciliation as August 1st approaches

Benin

In Benin, the silent tug of war between the UPR and the BR ahead of the 2026 general elections

VIEW ALL FEEDS