Houndégnon Case: CRIET maintains detention of former DGPN

- Publicité-

Louis-Philippe Houndégnon will remain in detention. The appeal chamber of the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) rejected, on Monday, July 21, 2025, the provisional freedom request introduced by the former head of the Beninese Police and his nephew.

Charged with harassment through an electronic communication system and incitement to rebellion, Louis-Philippe Houndégnon was apprehended after several public statements deemed sensitive. He specifically discussed his early retirement and the government’s choices regarding security.

The presiding judge, initially seized, declared himself unfit in May 2025, requalifying the facts into criminal infringements, and ordering the referral of the case for investigation. Neither the defense nor the special prosecutor welcomed this decision, with both parties appealing.

During this first appeal hearing, the defense pleaded for the release of the former police chief, highlighting his consistent cooperation with the justice and the absence of any intention to flee. “He had handcuffs on his wrists from 6 PM until 10 AM the next day,” stressed his lawyer, Me Fidèle Abouta. Louis-Philippe Houndégnon himself stated: “I was advised to run, but I refused. I will not flee Benin, justice, or debates.”

Despite these arguments, the public prosecutor remained inflexible, citing a risk of non-appearance. The Court followed this position and rejected the provisional freedom request.

However, the former head of the police pleaded for his nephew, citing a deterioration of his health in detention. This plea remained unheard: both accused remain incarcerated in Akpro-Missérété. The case is deferred to October 2025 for further proceedings.