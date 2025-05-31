Golden Boy 2025: Pau Cubarsi, Endrick and two Moroccans among the 100 nominees

-Publicité-

Italian sports outlet Tuttosport has released the list of 100 nominees for the 2025 Golden Boy award, with FC Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi and PSG’s Désiré Doué among the frontrunners. The prestigious award recognizes the best under-21 footballer playing in Europe.

The list includes a host of rising stars, with Cubarsi widely considered the favorite after a stellar season with Barcelona, which saw the club secure a domestic treble. However, stiff competition is expected from French duo Désiré Doué and Warren Zaïre-Emery, both set to feature in the Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid’s new signing Endrick also appears on the shortlist, as does Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United, whose emergence has drawn praise in the Premier League. Though last year’s winner Lamine Yamal makes the list, he is not eligible to win a second time.

North Africa is represented by two Moroccan talents: Chemsdine Talbi (Club Brugge) and Eliesse Ben Seghir (AS Monaco), further underscoring the continent’s growing influence in European football development.

The full list features players from clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid, Ajax, and Olympique Lyonnais, and spans positions from goalkeeper to striker. The shortlist will be narrowed over the coming months before the winner is crowned later this year.

Full list of the 100 nominees for the 2025 Golden Boy award

Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona)

(FC Barcelona) Pau Cubarsi (FC Barcelona)

(FC Barcelona) Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain)

(Paris Saint-Germain) Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

(Paris Saint-Germain) Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth)

(Bournemouth) Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)

(Juventus) Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP)

(Sporting CP) Jorell Hato (Ajax Amsterdam)

(Ajax Amsterdam) Mamadou Sarr (RC Strasbourg)

(RC Strasbourg) Leny Yoro (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Arda Güler (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Archie Gray (Tottenham)

(Tottenham) Elyesse Ben Seghir (AS Monaco)

(AS Monaco) Tom Bischof (Hoffenheim)

(Hoffenheim) Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham)

(Tottenham) Pietro Comuzzo (Fiorentina)

(Fiorentina) Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Antoni Milambo (Feyenoord)

(Feyenoord) Malick Fofana (Olympique Lyonnais)

(Olympique Lyonnais) Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig)

(RB Leipzig) Chrístos Mouzakítis (Olympiacos)

(Olympiacos) Jan-Carlo Simic (Anderlecht)

(Anderlecht) Valentin Atangana (Reims)

(Reims) Senny Mayulu (Paris Saint-Germain)

(Paris Saint-Germain) Givairo Read (Feyenoord)

(Feyenoord) Assane Diao (Como)

(Como) Endrick (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Guillaume Restes (Toulouse FC)

(Toulouse FC) Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille OSC)

(Lille OSC) Roger (Braga)

(Braga) Malick Yalcouyé (Sturm Graz)

(Sturm Graz) Chemsdine Talbi (Club Brugge)

(Club Brugge) Sverre Nypan (Rosenborg)

(Rosenborg) Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton)

(Brighton) Taras Myhavko (Dynamo Kyiv)

(Dynamo Kyiv) Eivind Helland (Brann)

(Brann) Tyler Dibling (Southampton)

(Southampton) Christian Mawissa (AS Monaco)

(AS Monaco) Tyrique George (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge)

(Club Brugge) Hector Fort (FC Barcelona)

(FC Barcelona) Sindre Walle Egeli (Nordsjaelland)

(Nordsjaelland) Victor Froholdt (Copenhagen)

(Copenhagen) Rodrigo Mora (FC Porto)

(FC Porto) Ármin Pécsi (Puskas Akademia)

(Puskas Akademia) Josh Acheampong (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Andrija Maksimovic (Red Star Belgrade)

(Red Star Belgrade) Conrad Harder (Sporting CP)

(Sporting CP) Marvin Young (Sparta Rotterdam)

(Sparta Rotterdam) Charalampos Kostoulas (Olympiacos)

(Olympiacos) Keita Kosugi (Djurgårdens IF)

(Djurgårdens IF) Luka Vuskovic (Westerlo)

(Westerlo) Arthur Vermeeren (RB Leipzig)

(RB Leipzig) Mathys Tel (Tottenham)

(Tottenham) Lucas Høgsberg (Nordsjaelland)

(Nordsjaelland) Martim Fernandes (FC Porto)

(FC Porto) Kyriani Sabbe (Club Brugge)

(Club Brugge) Michal Gurgul (Lech Poznan)

(Lech Poznan) Aleksandar Stankovic (Lucerne)

(Lucerne) Mike Penders (Genk)

(Genk) Jean Mattéo Bahoya (Eintracht Frankfurt)

(Eintracht Frankfurt) Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Lille)

(Lille) El Chadaille Bitshiabu (RB Leipzig)

(RB Leipzig) Mika Godts (Ajax Amsterdam)

(Ajax Amsterdam) Can Uzun (Eintracht Frankfurt)

(Eintracht Frankfurt) Paul Wanner (Heidenheim)

(Heidenheim) Alex Jiménez (AC Milan)

(AC Milan) Jesus Rodriguez (Real Betis)

(Real Betis) Andrei Borza (Rapid Bucharest)

(Rapid Bucharest) Bence Bardai (Wolfsburg)

(Wolfsburg) Jumah Bah (RC Lens)

(RC Lens) Thijmen Blokzijl (Groningen)

(Groningen) Julien Duranville (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Leo Sauer (NAC Breda)

(NAC Breda) Pau Navarro (Villarreal)

(Villarreal) Joane Gadou (Red Bull Salzburg)

(Red Bull Salzburg) Yasin Özcan (Kasimpasa)

(Kasimpasa) Dario Essugo (Las Palmas)

(Las Palmas) Marc Guiu (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Konstantinos Karetsas (Genk)

(Genk) Saël Kumbedi (Olympique Lyonnais)

(Olympique Lyonnais) Adam Daghim (Red Bull Salzburg)

(Red Bull Salzburg) Noam Ben Harush (Hapoel Haifa)

(Hapoel Haifa) Mathis Amougou (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Filip Loftesnes-Bjune (Sandefjord)

(Sandefjord) Yarin Levi (Beitar Jerusalem)

(Beitar Jerusalem) Nils Zätterström (Malmö)

(Malmö) Finn Jeltsch (Stuttgart)

(Stuttgart) Yusuf Akçiçek (Fenerbahçe)

(Fenerbahçe) Martin Gjone (Sandefjord)

(Sandefjord) Clement Bischoff (Brøndby)

(Brøndby) Semih Kilicsoy (Beşiktaş)

(Beşiktaş) Ezchiel Banzuzi (OH Leuven)

(OH Leuven) George Ilenikhena (AS Monaco)

(AS Monaco) Mikel Gogorza (Midtjylland)

(Midtjylland) Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar)

(AZ Alkmaar) Giovanni Leoni (Parma)

(Parma) Nelson Weiper (Mainz)