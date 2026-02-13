Ghana: Mohammed Salisu ruled out of the 2026 World Cup

Mohamed Salisu will miss the 2026 World Cup after suffering a serious knee injury in January, a blow for Ghana just months before the tournament.

The news came as a crushing blow for Ghana. After suffering an ACL tear in January, Mohamed Salisu will not participate in the 2026 World Cup. AS Monaco’s central defender, who underwent successful surgery after his injury sustained against Olympique Lyonnais, will undergo a lengthy period of convalescence.

According to the Black Stars’ doctor, Dr. Prince Pambo, tests carried out in France confirmed that the 26-year-old would be unavailable for at least nine months. Despite rehabilitation already started and initial signals deemed encouraging, the timing makes any World Cup participation impossible. A real blow for the squad led by Otto Addo, which loses one of its defensive pillars as the tournament approaches.

The medical staff also offered reassuring news about Francis Abu. The midfielder, who suffered a serious ankle injury in the Kirin Cup against Japan, is expected to be back on the field within five to six months after his operation. His progress is considered positive.

The Black Stars will launch their World Cup campaign in Group L with an opening game against Panama, followed by tough clashes against England and Croatia. In the build-up, Ghana plans a March gathering punctuated by friendlies against Austria and Germany, the final rehearsal before the announcement of the final squad, expected on June 1. With Salisu out, Ghana will have to quickly reconfigure its defensive backline if it wants to pursue big ambitions on the world stage.



