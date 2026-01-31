Finance: FECECAM Benin strengthens accountability through the issuance of assignment letters.

In a financial context marked by profound changes and rising performance demands, the FECECAM Bénin has carried out the official handover of mission letters to the branch managers and the cash managers of its network. A ceremony that is part of a drive to strengthen governance, clarify responsibilities, and consolidate the institution’s performance.

La suite après la publicité

Benin Web TV 2.0 is available New experience: community, comments and live news. Discover BWTV 2.0

Opening the series of interventions, Aboubakari CHABI BARI MAMA, chair of the Board of Directors of FECECAM Bénin, reminded that performance is no longer an option for mutual financial institutions, but a real strategic requirement. According to him, this performance rests first and foremost on clear governance, effective accountability of the actors, and collective engagement at all levels of the institution.

The chair of the Board also praised the efforts made by all network actors during the year 2025. Despite a challenging economic and financial environment, FECECAM Bénin as a whole managed to achieve the objectives assigned to it. A result he described as satisfactory and indicative of the network’s resilience.

The ceremony also featured a training session aimed at technical managers and cash managers, in order to improve the quality of services offered to members. On this matter, Richard VIAHO, a trainer, spoke on the topic of financial engineering and the techniques of financial engineering, applied to an institutional space such as FECECAM Bénin.

According to the trainer, this theme aims to strengthen the technical capacities of the managers, to boost their professional awareness, and to equip them further to meet the current challenges of the microfinance sector. The objective is to enable FECECAM Bénin to position itself as an increasingly high-performing, innovative, and member-oriented organization.

Also speaking, Taïrou BASSABI AMADOU, CEO of FECECAM Bénin, stressed the symbolic and operational scope of the mission letters. He emphasized their role in clarifying the expectations of the Executive Management, defining measurable objectives, and promoting a managerial culture based on accountability, efficiency, and impact for the benefit of the members.

Beyond the administrative aspect, the handover of the mission letters thus appears as a strong act, meaningful, marking a new step in the consolidation of FECECAM Bénin‘s institutional performance.

As 2026 approaches, the Executive Management reaffirmed its commitment to staying close to members, clients, and partners, to effectively accompany them in their projects, and to actively contribute to Benin’s economic and social development. Driven by the values of solidarity, commitment, and trust, FECECAM Bénin intends to continue, with all of its managers and executives, the construction of a stronger, more high-performing institution firmly oriented toward the future.