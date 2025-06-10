Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron on a historic state visit to Monaco

- Advertisement -

June 7 and 8, 2025, will remain a significant date in Franco-Monegasque relations. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, accompanied by his wife Brigitte Macron, was received on an official state visit by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco. This exceptional visit is the first of its kind in over four decades, marking a major diplomatic turning point between France and the Principality.

The choice of the Rock, an emblematic Mediterranean enclave, for this visit reflects the desire of Paris and Monaco to strengthen their historical, economic, and cultural ties. While the last state visit dates back to 1984, under the presidency of François Mitterrand, this one takes place in a renewed geopolitical and European context where bilateral cooperation appears more necessary than ever.

During these two days, Emmanuel Macron and Albert II addressed several strategic issues. Among the key topics, cooperation on security, notably the fight against terrorism and cybercrime, took center stage. Furthermore, environmental protection, a topic dear to both heads of state, led to the signing of a new partnership agreement for the preservation of the Mediterranean.

On the economic front, Monaco, a major partner of France in finance and tourism, expressed its desire to further develop trade exchanges. Discussions were also held around joint projects in the field of innovative technologies and sustainable development.

Brigitte Macron, for her part, took advantage of this trip to highlight cultural and social initiatives. She attended an exhibition dedicated to Franco-Monegasque history and participated in a meeting with associations working for the education and integration of young people.

This state visit reflects a common desire to modernize and intensify an already rich relationship that had experienced a certain lull over the years. For President Macron, it symbolizes a proactive approach aimed at strengthening the French presence in a strategic region, while affirming mutual respect between two sovereign entities with deeply rooted ties.