Electoral period: the HAAC reminds the media of their obligation to inform in case of programming changes.

The High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication (HAAC) reminded the press bodies of their legal obligation to inform in the event of changes to the frequency or programming during the current electoral period.

In a communiqué dated March 24, 2026, the regulatory institution emphasizes that, in accordance with the provisions of Article 128 of Law No. 2015-07 of March 20, 2015, establishing the Code of Information and Communication in the Republic of Benin, any change affecting the frequency or programming of a media outlet after the opening of electoral periods must be brought to the HAAC’s attention.

The High Authority specifies that this obligation applies to both outlets that have already made changes and those intending to make changes during the electoral period. It accordingly invites the media concerned to inform it no later than Friday, March 27, 2026.

According to the HAAC, this approach aims to guarantee respect for the principles of fairness, transparency, and pluralism in the handling of information during the electoral deadlines. The institution says it relies on the diligence and good cooperation of all media professionals for strict adherence to this legal requirement.

The communiqué is signed by the HAAC’s Secretary-General, François K. Awoudo, on behalf of the institution’s president.