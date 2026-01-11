Elections in Benin: delays in opening polling stations, the CBDH is observing a violence-free election.

Within the framework of citizen monitoring of the dual municipal and legislative elections held this Sunday, January 11, 2026, the The Benin Commission on Human Rights (CBDH) presented its initial conclusions on how the voting operations unfolded. Present across the entire national territory, the institution activated at dawn its electoral monitoring system to assess respect for human rights throughout the process.

According to its president, Professor Abou-Bakari Imorou, the Commission has put in service an electoral situation room responsible for centralizing, in real time, information transmitted by its municipal delegates and its monitors deployed in the departments. This organization aims to quickly detect any breach of fundamental rights, notably the right to vote and the accessibility of the ballot for people with disabilities.

The initial data collected report malfunctions mainly related to the opening of polling stations. While the legislation fixes a precise start time for operations, several polling stations recorded delays, and some were still not functional at the time of the initial observations, both in Cotonou and in certain inland areas of the country.

For the CBDH, these delays constitute a sensitive issue in civil rights matters. Professor Imorou reminds that any late opening is likely to infringe upon voters’ right to participate. The identified causes concern mainly the unavailability of electoral material in certain localities as well as the absence of key members of the polling stations, particularly the presidents. On the security front, the Commission remains reassuring: no act of violence or serious incident was reported in the first hours of the polling, suggesting a largely calm climate conducive to a peaceful vote.

On the encouraging side, the CBDH highlights the efforts observed in inclusion. Several testimonies and observations report that elderly people and citizens living with a disability are accompanied and assisted in fulfilling their civic duty, with the support of local populations and observers. Institutionally, the Commission says it is working in synergy with the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA), which has mobilized several structures for election observation. This partnership is complemented by collaboration with civil society organizations, allowing coverage of areas where the Commission is not directly present.

Despite the delays noted at the opening of the offices, the CBDH takes a measured stance. The initial field feedback, according to its president, indicates that the electoral process began in a climate of serenity. The institution nonetheless awaits the closing of the election day to establish an exhaustive assessment and publish a detailed report on the respect for human rights throughout the entire electoral process.