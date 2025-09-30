Davido: “I almost quit music before my collaboration with Omah Lay”

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido said he had considered ending his career before the success of With You with Omah Lay, a track that gave him “a new lease on life” after more than ten years on stage.

In an interview that went viral, the multi-award-winning artist said he did not expect the track to become one of the biggest hits on his latest album. The song’s meteoric success, however, rekindled his passion for performing, as he had been thinking of slowing down after more than a decade at the top.

“Some artists have their defining song at the start or middle of their careers. For me, after 13 or 14 years, I was already thinking about turning the page. Then God blessed me with this song, which gave my journey a new lease on life.”, Davido explained.