Cyberbullying and digital fraud: a young slam poet stands before the CRIET

A young man, presenting himself as a slam poet and writer, appeared this Monday before the Court for the Repression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET). He is being prosecuted for alleged electronic harassment and internet fraud after the distribution of intimate videos of a young woman.

At the opening of the trial, the accused contested the charges. He claims to have received the videos voluntarily from the plaintiff, who he describes as an acquaintance with whom he had a friendship. According to his statements reported by Banouto, the young woman sought him out for introductions to some of his influential acquaintances. He claims to have shared the videos in this context to “convince” certain contacts.

However, data extracted from his phone revealed more compromising elements. The prosecution accuses him of using the images to arrange paid sexual services for third parties. An intercepted conversation shows the defendant asking a contact if he could use an address in Luxembourg or France to collect 250 euros. This would be, according to the accused, a payment for intellectual services.

The Court also brought up a previous defamation case involving a political figure. The defendant is accused of having made defamatory remarks against State Minister Abdoulaye Bio Tchané. At the bar, he justified his writings as artistic claims in favor of the development of his hometown, Djougou, where he shares origins with the minister. The special court reminded him that this justification could not obscure the potentially offensive nature of his publications.

The case has been adjourned until October 13, 2025, pending the appearance of the presumed victim.