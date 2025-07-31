Cooperation: Towards the signing of a military agreement between Benin and Russia?

- Publicité-

As Russia strengthens its alliances in West Africa, a military agreement between Moscow and Cotonou is reportedly in the works. Announced by the Russian ambassador Hugor Edokimov, this intergovernmental cooperation would be part of a regional strategy to combat terrorism, but could reshuffle the traditional relationships between Benin and its Western partners, particularly France.

Russia and Benin are poised to sign a military agreement. This has been hinted by the Russian ambassador to Benin and Togo, Hugor Edokimov according to several outlets. According to the diplomat, preparations for the signing of this agreement are underway.

Russia and Benin are preparing for the signing of an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation. Cooperation in the field of defense and security remains one of the priorities of Russo-Beninese and Russo-Togolese relations. This is primarily due to our common interest in combating the threats posed by terrorist groups that destabilize the situation in West Africa and in the Sahelo-Saharan region, he declared.

He also emphasized the importance of facilitating the access of Russian warships to the ports of Benin and Togo. According to Mr. Evdokimov, this will enhance Russia’s strategic presence in the region.

“We hope that the visits of Russian military ships to Benin and Togo will become a beneficial tradition and will contribute to the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation with Cotonou and Lomé in the fields of security and defense,” stated Mr. Evdokimov.

According to analysts, this new cooperation between Benin and Russia could have a notable impact on the historical relations that Cotonou maintains with Paris. France, whose strategy in Africa has recently evolved following the failure of several of its interventions on the continent, could see its influence dwindling in the face of Russia’s diplomatic and security offensive.

For its part, Moscow continues to gain ground in Africa, particularly in West Africa, by focusing on partnerships based on security and the fight against terrorism. Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger are emblematic examples, these countries have recorded significant military advancements thanks to their strategic approach with Russia.

As a reminder, last March, Russia and Togo sealed a partnership in terms of military cooperation. A few months later, in July, a bill to sanction this agreement received the green light from the government committee. The text covers actions such as joint maneuvers, training programs for Togolese army officials, as well as medical care support.