Composite portrait of Benin’s next president according to the Framework for Consultation among Religious Denominations

The Framework for Consultation of Religious Confessions (CCCR) published a list of 14 criteria defining the desired profile for the future President of the Republic of Benin, in the context of the upcoming presidential election scheduled for April 2026.



This body, bringing together leaders from various religious confessions, developed this portrait-robot as a contribution to the national reflection on the qualities that the head of state should possess following the election.



Among the elements highlighted by the CCCR are moral, ethical and spiritual values, as well as management and leadership skills deemed essential to ensure social cohesion, institutional stability and the country’s development: these traits include, among others, personal integrity, respect for human dignity, the ability to bring people together, commitment to peace, religious tolerance and an understanding of national and international issues.



The CCCR also emphasizes the importance of respecting the Constitution and democratic institutions, as well as the need for a future president to be perceived as a guarantor of national unity and social serenity in a political context marked by significant transitions after the general elections of 2026.



This portrait-robot comes in a climate where several civil society actors are calling for a peaceful presidential election focused on social cohesion.

