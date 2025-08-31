CHAN 2025: Senegal tames Sudan and takes 3rd place

Senegal claimed third place on the CHAN 2025 podium after their win over Sudan (1-1, 4-2 pens) this Friday.
Senegal won’t leave the African Nations Championship taking place in East Africa empty-handed. The local Teranga Lions grabbed the bronze medal after their win over Sudan. Against the Jediane Falcons this Friday, the Senegalese claimed victory at the end of a hard-fought match.
Trailing from the sixth minute after a goal by Asad for Sudan, the Senegalese side had to battle hard to snatch the equalizer. A crucial goal scored in the 58th minute by Ndiaye.
Level at the end of regulation, the two teams had to go to a penalty shootout to decide it. The shootout went Senegal’s way, as they converted four attempts to Sudan’s two.
Senegal will therefore be on the podium at the competition’s closing ceremony, alongside Madagascar and Morocco, who face off this Sunday in the final.