CHAN 2025: Senegal tames Sudan and takes 3rd place

- Advertisement -

Senegal claimed third place on the CHAN 2025 podium after their win over Sudan (1-1, 4-2 pens) this Friday.

Senegal won’t leave the African Nations Championship taking place in East Africa empty-handed. The local Teranga Lions grabbed the bronze medal after their win over Sudan. Against the Jediane Falcons this Friday, the Senegalese claimed victory at the end of a hard-fought match.

- Publicité-

Trailing from the sixth minute after a goal by Asad for Sudan, the Senegalese side had to battle hard to snatch the equalizer. A crucial goal scored in the 58th minute by Ndiaye.

Level at the end of regulation, the two teams had to go to a penalty shootout to decide it. The shootout went Senegal’s way, as they converted four attempts to Sudan’s two.

- Publicité-

Senegal will therefore be on the podium at the competition’s closing ceremony, alongside Madagascar and Morocco, who face off this Sunday in the final.