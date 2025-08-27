Champions League: Pafos, Bodø/Glimt and Kairat Almaty join the group stage

- Publicité-

Three clubs booked their places in the Champions League group stage after Tuesday night’s playoffs. Pafos, Bodø/Glimt and Kairat Almaty will continue their European adventure.

Cypriot club Pafos snatched a 1-1 draw against Red Star Belgrade, enough to qualify thanks to a 3-2 aggregate win. Meanwhile, Bodø/Glimt, despite losing to Sturm Graz (2-1), made the most of their first-leg triumph (5-0) to prevail 6-2 on aggregate.

The biggest surprise came from Kazakhstan: Kairat Almaty held Celtic to 0-0 draws in both legs before winning on penalties (3-2). A historic qualification for the Kazakh club.

Other playoff ties are scheduled for Wednesday: Qarabağ will face Ferencváros, Basel will take on Copenhagen, Fenerbahçe will meet Benfica again, and Club Brugge will take on Rangers.