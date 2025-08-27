BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Afrique-Sport image/svg+xml Champions League: Pafos, Bodø/Glimt and Kairat Almaty join the group stage

Champions League: Pafos, Bodø/Glimt and Kairat Almaty join the group stage

Afrique-Sport
By Romaric Déguénon
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Le trophée de la Ligue des Champions @RMC Sport
- Publicité-

Three clubs booked their places in the Champions League group stage after Tuesday night’s playoffs. Pafos, Bodø/Glimt and Kairat Almaty will continue their European adventure.

Cypriot club Pafos snatched a 1-1 draw against Red Star Belgrade, enough to qualify thanks to a 3-2 aggregate win. Meanwhile, Bodø/Glimt, despite losing to Sturm Graz (2-1), made the most of their first-leg triumph (5-0) to prevail 6-2 on aggregate.

The biggest surprise came from Kazakhstan: Kairat Almaty held Celtic to 0-0 draws in both legs before winning on penalties (3-2). A historic qualification for the Kazakh club.

Other playoff ties are scheduled for Wednesday: Qarabağ will face Ferencváros, Basel will take on Copenhagen, Fenerbahçe will meet Benfica again, and Club Brugge will take on Rangers.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: Odile Ahouanwanou, three-time African champion, enters politics

Nigeria

“Religious Sisters Are Not Priests’ Wives or Bedmates”

Benin

Benin: CENA and International IDEA equip stakeholders for safe and inclusive elections

Benin

World Cup 2026 (Q): Gernot Rohr’s squad list release date revealed

Benin

Benin: the Front Patriotique calls for a new national conference

Benin

Kandi: Les Démocrates denounce a “political maneuver” against their new councilors

Nigeria

2026 World Cup qualifying: Victor Ikpeba believes in the resurgence of Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Benin

Benin – Accident at the Wodo Bridge: a 4×4 vehicle plunges into the water, one passenger reported missing

Benin

Start of the 2025-2026 school year: The Ministry of Secondary Education gives AME one last chance

Benin

School Burglary in Hêvié Adovié: Main Suspect Arrested After Six Months on the Run

VIEW ALL FEEDS