GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img

Champions League final, PSG vs Inter Milan: official lineups

Football
Par Romaric Déguénon
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
HomeSportFootballChampions League final, PSG vs Inter Milan: official lineups
PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi
PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi @PSI
-Publicité-

PSG face Inter Milan this Saturday evening (8 p.m. GMT+1) in Munich for the UEFA Champions League final. The official starting lineups for both teams have been announced.

It’s a decisive clash between two sides chasing European glory. Inter Milan, three-time Champions League winners, are aiming to add a fourth star to their badge. PSG, on the other hand, are still seeking their first title in the competition.

Starting XIs:

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes – Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz – Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Inter Milan: Sommer – Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni – Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco – Thuram, Lautaro Martinez

- Publicité-

-Publicité-

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

EN CONTINU
Europe

Champions League: clashes erupt between fans ahead of PSG-Inter Milan final (video)

Europe

Champions League: PSG crush Inter Milan to claim first-ever title

France

Champions League: Emmanuel Macron reacts to PSG’s historic triumph

Champions League: Kylian Mbappé reacts to PSG’s historic triumph

Benin

Benin: motorcycle collision leaves several injured

World

Brazil: Carlo Ancelotti reflects on his departure from Real Madrid

Benin

Benin: Hon. Hilarion Etong on a working visit to Cotonou

Benin

Benin: two French nationals sentenced to 36 months in prison in child trafficking case

Benin

Benoît Dègla on the electoral code: a governance deal between opposition and ruling coalition not off the table

Morocco

Golden Boy 2025: Pau Cubarsi, Endrick and two Moroccans among the 100 nominees

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS
West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

Copyright © 2025 BENIN WEB TV | All Right Reserved