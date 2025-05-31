Champions League final, PSG vs Inter Milan: official lineups

-Publicité-

PSG face Inter Milan this Saturday evening (8 p.m. GMT+1) in Munich for the UEFA Champions League final. The official starting lineups for both teams have been announced.

It’s a decisive clash between two sides chasing European glory. Inter Milan, three-time Champions League winners, are aiming to add a fourth star to their badge. PSG, on the other hand, are still seeking their first title in the competition.

Starting XIs:

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes – Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz – Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Inter Milan: Sommer – Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni – Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco – Thuram, Lautaro Martinez

