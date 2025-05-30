GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Champions League final: PSG squad to face Inter Milan revealed

Par Romaric Déguénon
PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi
PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi @PSI
Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has unveiled the 22-man squad selected to face Inter Milan in the Champions League final this Saturday in Munich. The Spanish coach will have a full-strength team available for one of the most important matches in the club’s history.

Set to take on a three-time champion, Inter Milan, PSG are still chasing their first-ever Champions League title. The Nerazzurri, eyeing a fourth star on their badge, will face a determined Parisian side eager to make history.

Among the players called up, Ballon d’Or frontrunner Ousmane Dembélé is present, as is Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi—recently honored with the Marc-Vivien Foé Award.

PSG’s 22-man squad:

