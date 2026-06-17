Benin: Seven years in prison requested for a man for blackmailing with intimate photos of his ex

The public prosecutor was particularly firm this Tuesday before the Court for the repression of economic offenses and terrorism (CRIET) against a young man, charged with blackmailing his ex-girlfriend by threatening to share her intimate photos.

The case began almost cinematically. Thinking he was going to a meeting he had set up with his former partner, the blackmailer fell into a trap. Alerted by the victim, the police were waiting for him on-site and arrested him in the act.

It was during his police custody that the case took a whole different turn. While searching his mobile phone for the purposes of the blackmail investigation, the police came across compromising evidence of an entirely different nature. The analysis of the device revealed that the accused was not only harassing his ex-girlfriend but was also engaged in online cyber scams.

Already caught by his ex-partner’s complaint, the man now faces charges on two fronts: extortion under the threat of sharing intimate images and online fraud.

In his demands, the representative of the public prosecutor requested seven years against the accused. The CRIET has put the case for deliberation and will render its verdict in the coming weeks.