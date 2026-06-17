In Senegal, the Court of Auditors is changing leadership in a context of debt under scrutiny.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye has appointed Abdoul Madjib Guèye as the head of the Court of Auditors of Senegal. A career financial magistrate, he has been with the institution since 1999, taking control of a strategic jurisdiction in a context marked by revelations about undisclosed debt and strong expectations for transparency in public finances.

The Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye appointed Abdoul Madjib Guèye as the First President of the Court of Auditors by decree n°2026-1177 dated June 16, 2026, countersigned by the Minister Secretary General of the Presidency, Oumar Samba Ba, according to an official statement relayed by the Senegalese press agency. The new First President succeeds Mamadou Faye, who has retired.

Advisor and exceptional class master and Grand Officer of the Order of Merit, Abdoul Madjib Guèye is a career financial magistrate who has been at the Court of Auditors since 1999. Until his appointment, he held the presidency of the Chamber of Public Enterprises, a position he had held since 2014, after serving as the secretary general of the institution between 2006 and 2014, and then as a referendaire advisor starting in 1999.

His career has taken place entirely within the financial jurisdiction, where he has led or supervised over fifty audit and control missions concerning public bodies and state-owned enterprises. He contributed to the development of the founding texts of the Court, chaired the committee responsible for reforming its organic law, and led its first strategic plan. A graduate of the Dakar Polytechnic School and the National School of Administration and Magistracy, where he graduated top of his class in economic and financial studies, he has enhanced his training with international programs in auditing, results-based management, and performance budgeting.

The oversight of public finances in the background

The appointment comes at a time when the oversight of public accounts is a central issue in Senegalese political life. The management of state finances under the previous administration, particularly the revelations about undisclosed debt that led to the suspension of the IMF program, has placed budget transparency at the forefront of commitments by the government that emerged from the March 2024 presidential election.

The presidency has presented this appointment as part of the continuity of institutional reforms in favor of transparency and the consolidation of the rule of law. The choice of a career magistrate, trained within the institution itself, contrasts with the possibility of an external appointment and signals a priority given to technical competence in the leadership of the jurisdiction.

The Court of Auditors is responsible for monitoring the regularity and performance of public funds management, and its reports help to inform Parliament and public opinion about the use of state resources.