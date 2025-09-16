BY COUNTRIES
Burkina Faso: President of Sierra Leone visits Ouagadougou

By Angèle M. ADANLE
The President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, paid an official visit to Ouagadougou on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. This trip, the second since August 2024, is part of efforts to strengthen cooperative ties between Freetown and Ouagadougou.

During the day, an expanded working session brought together delegations from both countries, followed by a one-on-one meeting between the President of the Transition, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, and his Sierra Leonean counterpart.

The discussions covered several topics of common interest, notably strengthening bilateral cooperation, facilitating partnerships, and exchanges on regional and multilateral issues.

For the Faso Presidency, the frequency of these meetings reflects the shared desire to build a strong and lasting cooperation in a context marked by security and economic challenges in the subregion.

President Julius Maada Bio’s presence in Burkina Faso, one year after his previous visit, confirms the strategic importance attached to bilateral dialogue.

