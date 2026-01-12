Burkina Faso: former minister and member of parliament Yolande Compaoré found dead at her home

The former Burkinabé minister and MP Yolande Compaoré has been found dead in circumstances that have stirred emotion and questions among the public.

The body of the high-profile political figure was recently discovered at her home, according to local security sources. It was a close associate who raised the alarm after noticing the deceased’s prolonged absence.

Alerted, security services went to the scene where they confirmed the death and transferred the body to the medical services for additional examinations.

No official details have, at this stage, been released on the causes of death. Burkinabé authorities said that a judicial investigation has been opened to determine the precise circumstances of this death, while urging restraint and respect for the family during this ordeal.

The former minister had held several ministerial positions during her political career, leaving behind a record marked by her commitment to serving her country, Burkina Faso.