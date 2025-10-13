Burkina Faso: 8 NGO workers, including a Malian, arrested for espionage

Burkinabe authorities announced the arrest of eight people, including a Malian, on alleged spying charges. The suspects, members of the NGO Inso, are accused of continuing to collect sensitive information on military operations despite the organization’s suspension since July 2025.

Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Security revealed that eight members of the NGO International NGO Safety Organisation (Inso) were detained. Among them are the country director, the French national Jean-Christophe Pégon, deputy director Aminata Marianne Guisse, of Franco-Senegalese nationality, a Czech programmes director, a Malian and four Burkinabe. They are being prosecuted for espionage and treason, in accordance with Article 311-4 of the Burkinabe Penal Code.

According to the Minister of Security, Mahamadou Sana, investigations established that the organization « spent its time collecting information on operational areas as well as on the actions of the defense and security forces ». The officials reportedly said that this data was intended to inform humanitarian NGOs and to feed reports for their financial partners.

The NGO Inso had been suspended since the end of July 2025 by Burkinabe authorities. Despite this decision, some of its leaders are said to have continued to operate clandestinely. « They were still holding meetings, sometimes online, and continuing to collect information », the Minister of Security said.

Authorities also accuse the organization of having precisely recorded the GPS coordinates of clashes between the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) and armed groups, as well as the locations of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The NGO then reportedly tallied the number of victims after attacks or security operations.

The case was referred to the Prosecutor of Faso, who must rule on the charges of espionage and treason. If these facts are proven, those involved face heavy penalties provided for under Burkinabe law.

This arrest comes amid a growing closure of civic space in Burkina Faso, where several international NGOs have had their activities suspended for « atteinte à la souveraineté nationale » or « manquement à la neutralité ».