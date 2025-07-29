Death of Alino Faso in Ivory Coast: Ouagadougou refers to it as a murder and demands immediate explanations

- Publicité-

The Burkinabe government expressed deep outrage after the announcement of the death of Alain Christophe Traoré alias Alino Faso in an Ivorian barracks. While Ivory Coast chalks it up to suicide, Ouagadougou calls it murder and demands immediate explanations.

Burkina Faso is not letting go after the announcement of the death of its national Alain Christophe TRAORÉ, more commonly known as Alino Faso. He died on July 24, 2025, at the Ivorian gendarmerie academy, his death was given no prior official notification to the Burkinabe authorities, his family, or the Burkina embassy in Ivory Coast.

Only a press release from the Ivorian Prosecutor, circulated on social media, disclosed the information, suggesting a possible suicide.

In a statement released on Monday, July 28, 2025, the Government of Burkina Faso, through its spokesperson, denounced “obscure circumstances” and a “disappearance equating to a heinous murder.”

They reminded everyone that the deceased had been detained for over six months without trial, after his arrest on January 10, 2025. The prolonged detention in a gendarmerie school and the brutal manner in which the death was announced arouse deep suspicions.

A tragic incident, serious accusations

The anger of the Burkinabe government is also rooted in the past attitude of the Ivorian authorities. The statement mentions their denial of practices such as forced abduction and torture, which Burkina denounced as early as January 15, 2025. Faced with what it characterizes as “shadowy management” of the case, the Burkinabe government summons the Chargé d’Affaires of Ivory Coast for formal explanations.



The Government denounces an attempted manipulation of opinion, pointing out that the official announcement of death took 72 hours to be made public, based on a document of which the authenticity remains unclear. It categorically rejects the suicide theory and demands immediate repatriation of the body for a fitting funeral.

Call for truth and justice

In the face of the strong emotion caused by this case among the Burkinabe population and beyond, the Government calls for calm yet demands the “complete manifestation of the truth”.



It calls on Ivory Coast to fulfill its obligation to give justice to a grieving family and an outraged nation. For Burkina Faso, the memory of Alino Faso, described as a good man committed to humanitarian causes, cannot be tarnished by guilty silence.

The Government of Burkina Faso promises to follow up on this case until its resolution and reiterates its firm intention to shed light on the detention and death of Alain Christophe TRAORÉ. “The death of Alino Faso will not go unpunished.”, can be read at the end of the press release.