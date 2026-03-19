Home Economy Benin’s financial administration: Wadagni strengthens oversight of public procurement

Benin’s financial administration: Wadagni strengthens oversight of public procurement

Benin is stepping up the pace. By a ministerial decree signed on March 11, 2026, Romuald Wadagni, the Minister of State in charge of the Economy and Finance, has deeply restructured the mechanism responsible for monitoring the application of the rules for the awarding and execution of public contracts.



The decree No. 542/MEF/DC/DNCMP/SP/031 SGG26 formalizes the appointment of 41 officials within the National Directorate for Public Procurement Control (DNCMP). These executives, spread between the central level, delegations to institutions and ministries, and posts of departmental directors, are now tasked with ensuring a broader and more rigorous oversight of public procurement procedures across the country.



According to the text, the main objective of this internal reform is to amplify administrative oversight of public procurement, notably by strengthening on-the-ground control capacities and by bringing verification bodies closer to the contracting entities.