Benin’s financial administration: Wadagni strengthens oversight of public procurement
Benin is stepping up the pace. By a ministerial decree signed on March 11, 2026, Romuald Wadagni, the Minister of State in charge of the Economy and Finance, has deeply restructured the mechanism responsible for monitoring the application of the rules for the awarding and execution of public contracts.
The decree No. 542/MEF/DC/DNCMP/SP/031 SGG26 formalizes the appointment of 41 officials within the National Directorate for Public Procurement Control (DNCMP). These executives, spread between the central level, delegations to institutions and ministries, and posts of departmental directors, are now tasked with ensuring a broader and more rigorous oversight of public procurement procedures across the country.
According to the text, the main objective of this internal reform is to amplify administrative oversight of public procurement, notably by strengthening on-the-ground control capacities and by bringing verification bodies closer to the contracting entities.
In this scheme, the delegates assigned to state structures will be tasked with closely monitoring the conformity of the awarding and execution procedures for contracts, while the departmental directorates will ensure a more active presence in the departments.
This reorganization is part of the drive to improve governance and transparency in the management of public goods and resources. By widening the chain of control, authorities hope not only to reduce the risks of irregularities but also to strengthen trust in the procurement process, a key aspect of the effectiveness of public action.
The initiative comes in a context where regulation and supervision of public procurement are at the center of modernization efforts by the Public Markets Regulation Authority and public administrations, in order to guarantee greater transparency and compliance with current standards.
Comments