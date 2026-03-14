Exports to China: the ‘Zero Tariff’ policy as a lever for Benin’s industrialization

From May 1, 2026, China will remove tariffs on African products from 53 partner countries. For Franck Adjagba, Benin’s ambassador to Beijing, this measure is not only commercial; it could become a driver to structurally transform Benin’s economy through industrialization.



The Chinese decision to open its market to tariff-free African products revives enthusiasm for Sino-African trade. The announcement made within the framework of the “Two Sessions” offers Benin the opportunity to embed this openness in an industrial development strategy. Ambassador Franck Adjagba sees it as a real opportunity for the country.

According to his analysis reported by Lamarinabj, Benin must no longer limit itself to exporting raw materials. The country is now betting on local processing of its agricultural products to add value. Pineapple, soybeans, and cashews are among the priority sectors. The goal is twofold: to improve export earnings and create jobs on the national territory.

To succeed in this transition, Benin is calling on foreign investors, notably Chinese, to support the country with technology and expertise. The promise is clear: produce in Benin to export to China tariff-free, while building a local value chain.

However, the ambassador notes that market opening will only be beneficial if Benin’s companies meet the Chinese technical standards. The government is implementing training programs to ensure that products meet the sanitary, phytosanitary, and packaging standards required by Beijing.

For Franck Adjagba, the “Zero Tariff” is not just a tariff advantage. It represents the starting point of an ambitious strategy combining local industrialization and quality improvement, so that the “Made in Benin” holds a durable place on the Chinese market.