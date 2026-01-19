Benin’s 2026 legislative elections: the UP Le Renouveau and the BR, the two parties eligible to share seats

Across the 24 electoral constituencies, two parties clear the hurdle everywhere, without exception.

The Bloc Républicain (BR) records 24/24.

L’Union progressiste le Renouveau (UP-R) performs exactly the same with 24/24. In other words, the two formations of the presidential camp fully meet the 20% per constituency requirement.

Legally, they are fully eligible for seat sharing across the entire territory.

The party Les Démocrates (LD) reaches the 20% threshold in 11 of the 24 constituencies.

For FCBE, the verdict is clear: 0 out of 24 constituencies above 20%. The same goes for Moele-Bénin, also 0/24. In both cases, the question is no longer about the number of seats, but about political survival in the medium term in an electoral system that has openly become selective.



In summary, if one looks strictly from the standpoint of the electoral law, – UP-R and BR are fully qualified for the allocation of seats.

But that’s only the broad trends while awaiting appeals and the Court’s rulings.