Benin: Yves Kouaro's personal secretary dies under the same circumstances as his boss

Benin: Yves Kouaro’s personal secretary dies under the same circumstances as his boss

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Le ministre des Enseignements Secondaire, Technique et de la Formation Professionnelle, Kouaro Yves Chabi
Le ministre des Enseignements Secondaire, Technique et de la Formation Professionnelle, Kouaro Yves Chabi. @PFC/MESTFP
A few months after the passing of Minister Yves Kouaro Chabi, a new tragedy strikes his circle. Thierry Kounkpaga, the late minister’s former private secretary, died in a traffic accident in Cotonou.

Fate seems to be relentless against the entourage of the former Minister of Secondary, Technical, and Vocational Education. Thierry Kounkpaga, who served as his private secretary during his term, passed away on the morning of Monday, June 9, 2025, following a road accident in Cotonou, reports La Nouvelle Tribune.

The exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known at this stage. However, several sources close to the case confirm the brutality of the tragedy and the on-site death of Yves Chabi Kouaro’s former collaborator.

This loss comes less than four months after that of Yves Kouaro Chabi himself. On February 20, 2025, the former minister died in a traffic accident while on his way to Parakou to participate in the official activities of the 26th International Mother Language Day. His bodyguard also lost his life in this tragedy.

