Benin – Vêdoko Interchange: recruitment of a technical inspection office

At the Council of Ministers meeting this Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the Beninese government has announced the hiring of a technical control office for the construction project of the Vêdoko intersection in Cotonou.

The long-awaited project of the Vêdoko intersection is taking shape. After several months of procedures, the process of selecting the companies called upon to carry out the work ended in June 2025, with the signing of the contract with the winning company. The start is planned before the end of the year, subject to the completion of some administrative formalities.

In this context, the government did not want to skip technical control. Therefore, during its weekly session on July 30, 2025, chaired by the Head of State, Patrice Talon, the Council of Ministers gave the green light for a contract with a technical control office.

A Guarantee of Safety and Compliance

The aim is to ensure that the work is in compliance with the specifications and current technical standards. Therefore, the selected office will have the mission to follow, inspect, and validate the different stages of the project, from the start phase to the final reception of the interchange.

The Council of Ministers has also instructed the competent ministers to carry out all necessary due diligence to finalize this process. A measure that reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring the quality of public infrastructure, in compliance with international standards, particularly those required in cooperation with Japan.

The construction project of the Vêdoko intersection in Cotonou is the result of a partnership between Benin and Japan.