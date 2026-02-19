Benin: Two Togolese apprentice drivers arrested with 55 kg of cannabis and 2,500 rounds

A major border-control operation conducted at the Benin-Togo border, near Prèkètè (Bassila), led to the arrest of two apprentice drivers of Togolese nationality.

La suite après la publicité

These two apprentices were arrested in possession of a significant quantity of cannabis and ammunition. According to reports, border surveillance authorities intercepted a minibus. Upon seeing the customs officers, the driver fled, abandoning the vehicle and the two apprentices.

On board, security forces found approximately 55 kg of cannabis as well as 2,500 12-gauge cartridges, hidden among the luggage.



The two individuals, described as apprentice drivers, were immediately apprehended and placed in custody for possession of narcotics and military ammunition, offences under Benin’s drug and arms laws.

The investigation, opened by the competent authorities, aims to clarify each person’s role, notably the identity of the person who was driving the vehicle at the moment of interception and the real intentions behind transporting these products.



This seizure marks a significant blow in the fight against drug and ammunition trafficking along border routes, areas traditionally exploited by cross-border networks to circulate prohibited goods between Togo and Benin.